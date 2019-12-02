Sheriff: 3 Guatemalan Christmas tree workers killed in crash

SALEM, Oregon (AP) — Police in Oregon have identified three people killed in a motor vehicle crash as Guatemalans who worked on a Christmas tree farm.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says Andres Alonzo Canil, 41, and Miguel Alonzo-Lucas, 39, were killed in the Friday night crash in Salem, Oregon. Deputies are still trying to identify the third person who was killed in the van.

The sheriff’s office says the van had 13 Christmas tree workers from Guatemala aboard when it turned into the path of a pickup truck, resulting in the collision. Both drivers survived.

Oregon is the nation’s top Christmas tree producer. Like much of agriculture in the state, the industry depends on immigrant labor.