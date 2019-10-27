'Seinfeld' star Alexander, Southside Johnny in NJ fame hall

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — "Seinfeld" star Jason Alexander, rocker Southside Johnny Lyon and the authors of "Jaws" and "Game Of Thrones" are among those being inducted to the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

Fellow New Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi, already in the hall, is due to induct Southside Johnny during Sunday night's ceremony in Asbury Park.

Other inductees include Martha Stewart and New York Giants football players Harry Carson and Bart Oates.

Alexander, who grew up in Livingston, played George Costanza on "Seinfeld."

Lyon, of Neptune, helped pioneer the Jersey shore sound with The Asbury Jukes.

The Smithereens, a band with members from Carteret and Scotch Plains, is being honored as well.