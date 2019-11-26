San Diego zoo announces birth of white rhino

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Zoo Safari Park has a new baby — a white rhino conceived through artificial insemination.

The park says the female southern white rhino was born Thursday to an 11-year-old mother named Amani.

The calf is walking, nursing well and bonding with her mother.

She’s the 100th southern white rhino to be born at the park and the second conceived through artificial insemination.

The first, Edward, was born to a different mother in July.

The zoo says the births using frozen sperm are part of efforts to develop knowledge needed to save a subspecies called the northern white rhino. Only two currently remain and both are female.

Several other rhino species also are being pushed to the brink of extinction.