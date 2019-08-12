Portion of Mammoth Cave to close for renovations

CAVE CITY, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a section of Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky will be closed for more than a year for renovations.

Park spokeswoman Molly Schroer told the Daily News that a 2-mile (3.2-kilometer) section of cave stretching from the Snowball Room to Grand Central Station will close sometime this fall and isn't expected to reopen for 18 months.

Schroer said the dirt and stone cave floor has become degraded and the project will make the path smoother and more durable while making steps and handrails more user-friendly.

She said the Grand Avenue Tour and the Wild Cave Tour won't be available for the entire closure. Others tours, including Domes and Dripstones and Frozen Niagara, would be closed for only part of the renovation.

