Political commentator reaches divorce deal, freed from jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A conservative political commentator jailed last week for not paying $170,000 in child support to his ex-wife is now free.

News outlets report Steve Gill was ordered released Thursday, just minutes after reaching a divorce agreement with his current estranged wife.

The woman testified against Gill in the child support case and filed for a protection order in which she accused him of physical and emotional abuse. She says the former congressional candidate threatened "World War III" if she ever left him.

Judge James Martin noted Thursday that a deal also was reached in the other case. The agreements' terms weren't publicly disclosed, though Gill's $170,000 bail was lowered to $50,000.

The WLAC radio show host owns a consulting firm and co-founded a right-wing website that he resigned from while jailed.