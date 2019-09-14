Brawl after high school football game involves hundreds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Rochester, New York, say hundreds of people were involved in fights that erupted after a high school football game.

The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports that it took police more than an hour to disperse the fights that followed Friday's game between East High School and Irondequoit High School.

Police say officers were pelted with rocks and bottles when they tried to intervene. The officers used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Capt. Naser Zenelovic says that one officer suffered minor injuries and that a 16-year-old's nose was broken. Several people, all believed to be students, were arrested.

East High School Superintendent Shaun Nelms says the brawls started outside the stadium. He says "a community issue" is to blame for the violence.

East beat Irondequoit 34-14.

