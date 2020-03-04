Police: Small child seen falling from moving vehicle unhurt

HANSON, Mass. (AP) — A small child seen on surveillance video tumbling from a moving vehicle was unharmed, and the driver will not face charges, police in Massachusetts announced Wednesday.

Hanson police released video of the episode on Tuesday, in an effort to find the driver.

The driver, identified only as the child's caregiver, contacted police Tuesday night to tell them that the child was not hurt, Hanson Chief Michael Miksch said in a statement.

The woman said the child was buckled in a car seat but unbuckled the belt without the woman knowing, the chief said. The child opened the door and tumbled onto the road.

The child quickly stood up after falling and ran toward the vehicle. The driver stopped, ran to the child, and carried the child back to the vehicle.

The fall was determined to be accidental, Miksch said.

The driver will not face charges or citations, although the state Department of Children and Families was notified, he said.