Part of the ceiling collapses at Atlanta airport restaurant

ATLANTA (AP) — Part of a restaurant ceiling collapsed inside Atlanta's airport, and one person asked to be treated by emergency crews, airport officials said.

The collapse happened shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday in Concourse A, one of the closest concourses to the main domestic terminal, the airport said in a statement.

One customer requested emergency assistance, the statement said. The airport did not describe the nature of any injuries, but said the person was taken to a hospital by Atlanta Fire Rescue.

Airport officials were planning to release further details later Thursday during a briefing near the restaurant, Cat Cora's Kitchen. Repairs and an investigation were underway.

Cat Cora's Kitchen is one of several airport locations opened by celebrity chef Cat Cora, a Jackson, Mississippi native. In 2015, Cora became the first-ever female Iron Chef on the Food Network’s “Iron Chef America." The company didn't immediately respond to phone and email messages Thursday.

There was no impact on operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, authorities said. The airport calls itself the world's busiest, averaging 275,000 passengers daily.