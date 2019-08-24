PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

Men hold back a grieving relative next to the coffins of victims of the wedding hall bombing during a mass funeral in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. The deadly bombing in the capital late Saturday killed dozens, a reminder that the war-weary country faces daily threats not only from the long-established Taliban but also from a brutal local affiliate of the Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for the attack.

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes twins participating in a tango world championship in Argentina; a robot staffing a box office in Tokyo; and rugby players lifted into the air during a match in South Africa.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Aug. 17-23, 2019.

