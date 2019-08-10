PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

Firefighters battle the Marsh Fire near the town of Brentwood in Contra Costa County, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Firefighters battle the Marsh Fire near the town of Brentwood in Contra Costa County, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Photo: Noah Berger, AP Photo: Noah Berger, AP Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes worshippers visiting Mecca during the Hajj pilgrimage; a shepherds championships competitor with his charges in Germany; and a carousel rider in Paris.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Aug. 3-Aug. 9, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.