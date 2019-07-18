Over 17 million passengers pass through Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville International Airport saw more than 17 million passengers pass through its doors during the last fiscal year.

The Tennessean reports the airport has now exceeded attendance records for the sixth consecutive fiscal year. The airport saw 2.2 million more passengers from July 2018 through June 2019 than when compared to the previous fiscal year, marking an increase of about 15%.

Airport president and CEO Doug Kreulen says the airport's passenger growth is unprecedented. It expects to see more than 18 million passengers this calendar year.

The airport is expected to have an economic impact of about $7.1 billion on the area. It offers about 540 daily flights and is in the middle of an expansion that includes additional parking, a new concourse and a hotel.

