Officials release IDs of 3 of the Chinatown homeless victims

New York Police Department officers investigate the scene of an attack in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 in New York. Four men who are believed to be homeless were attacked and killed early Saturday in a street rampage. NYPD Detective Annette Shelton said that a fifth man remained in critical condition after also being struck with a long metal object that authorities recovered.

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities have released the names of three of the four homeless victims bludgeoned to death with a metal rod as they slept on the streets of New York City's Chinatown.

The city's medical examiner on Monday identified three of the victims as 55-year-old Nazario A. Vazquez Villegas, 83-year-old Chuen Kok and 49-year-old Anthony L. Manson. The identity of the fourth fatal victim is still unknown.

A friend described Kok as an immigrant from Hong Kong who was "gentle" and "polite."

The medical examiner said all four died of blunt impact head trauma with skull fractures and brain injury. A fifth man was left in critical condition following the early Saturday attacks.

Twenty-four-year-old Randy Santos was arraigned Sunday on murder and attempted murder charges. His defense team did not enter a plea.