Ocasio-Cortez apologizes to critic blocked on Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she's sorry for blocking a former Brooklyn elected official from her Twitter account after he was critical of her.

The Democrat said in a statement Monday she's reconsidered her decision, as part of the settlement of a federal lawsuit that Dov Hikind had brought against her this year.

Hikind, a former New York state Assemblyman, says he was blocked from Ocasio-Cortez's extremely popular @AOC campaign account after he criticized her comments comparing border detention camps to concentration camps.

Hikind had filed his lawsuit on First Amendment grounds. It came after a federal appeals panel had said President Donald Trump couldn't block people who criticized him from his Twitter account.

Ocasio-Cortez said she reserves the right to block people from her account who engage in harassment.