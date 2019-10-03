Nunes files $77M suit, alleging Iowa farm story defamed him

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee has filed yet another lawsuit against a major media organization, claiming he was defamed in a magazine story about his family’s Iowa dairy farm.

Rep. Devin Nunes of California is seeking $77.5 million in the lawsuit filed Monday against Esquire publisher Hearst Magazines and former reporter Ryan Lizza, now a correspondent for Politico. Nunes filed similar lawsuits against Twitter and newspaper publisher The McClatchy Co. earlier this year.

Nunes’ latest lawsuit repeatedly calls the Esquire story a “hit piece.” Lizza reported that Nunes kept secret that most of his family moved to Iowa years ago, even while touting his deep roots in the California dairy industry.

Nunes’ lawyer and spokeswomen for Hearst didn’t respond to messages seeking comment. Lizza declined to comment.