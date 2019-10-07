North Korea criticizes upcoming UN Security Council meeting

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korea is denouncing a scheduled U.N. Security Council discussion of its latest test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile, calling it "dangerous" and saying it will increase "our desire to defend our sovereignty."

The council scheduled closed consultations Tuesday on recent North Korean tests at the request of the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

North Korea's U.N. Ambassador Kim Song told several reporters Monday the United States is "behind the impure moves" of the three countries.

Song said the Oct. 3 missile test was part of the country's "self-defensive measures."

He said North Korea "can never sit idle" if any country takes issue with its "self-defensive measures" and it will "sharply watch the every move of the United States and Security Council."