New crane positioned near unstable New Orleans collapse site

New Orleans Fire Department personnel stand by the scene of the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. New Orleans officials say the chances of a missing worker's survival after the collapse are diminishing, and they have shifted their efforts from rescue to recovery mode. News outlets report Fire Department Superintendent Tim McConnell says they shifted Wednesday ahead of a possible tropical storm. McConnell says chances of the missing worker's survival will be considered nearly "zero" if no sign of him turns up by Wednesday night.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A new construction crane has been moved to the New Orleans site where a partially collapsed building and two giant cranes are in danger of toppling after a weekend disaster that killed three workers.

It was not immediately clear how it might be used in efforts to stabilize the site. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was to meet with officials there Thursday and hold an afternoon news conference.

Crews have been unable to reach two bodies still amid the rubble. Efforts have been hampered by the instability of what's left of the 18-story Hard Rock Hotel construction project and the two damaged cranes — towering at heights of roughly 270 feet (82.3 meters) and 300 feet (91.44 meters).

Saturday's collapse happened at the edge of the historic French Quarter.