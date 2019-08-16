NRA wants a role when Oliver North meets state investigators

NEW YORK (AP) — A National Rifle Association leader-turned-critic is meeting with New York investigators next week, and the NRA wants to be there.

New York's attorney general's office is questioning Oliver North on Tuesday as it probes whether the NRA broke laws governing its nonprofit status.

The NRA asked a judge Friday to let it in the meeting, saying it would be "severely prejudiced" if privileged information is divulged.

New York Attorney General Letitia James says that her office is fair and that she's rejecting the NRA's "scare tactics."

The NRA is facing several legal battles. The attorney general of Washington, D.C., has subpoenaed the group and its related charitable organization in a probe into financial misconduct allegations.

The NRA is chartered out of New York, while the NRA Foundation is chartered out of Washington.