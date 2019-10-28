Minnesota clergy, ICE critics want bishop name off building

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Clergy and immigration activists in Minnesota are trying to remove the name of a revered bishop from a federal building where hundreds of deportation orders are issued every year.

They're calling the Trump administration's immigration crackdown an affront to his memory.

The Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building houses the Minneapolis offices of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security. It's named for the first Episcopal bishop of Minnesota, who persuaded President Abraham Lincoln to pardon most of the 303 Dakota Indians sentenced to death after the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862.

Now the Episcopal Church in Minnesota, the Minnesota Council of Churches and others want Whipple's name taken off the building — or the eviction of ICE and Homeland Security.

They'll hold a vigil and news conference Tuesday to press their demands.