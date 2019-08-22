Michigan priest accused of binding teen with plastic, tape

ALLEGAN, Mich. (AP) — A priest is accused of wrapping a teen boy in plastic and tape and leaving him in a janitor's room at a Michigan church.

The attorney general's office says it charged the Rev. Brian Stanley with false imprisonment after discovering information in files collected from the Kalamazoo Diocese in 2018. The alleged incident occurred in 2013 at St. Margaret Church in Otsego and lasted for more than an hour before the boy was released.

The attorney general's office says Stanley was asked by the boy's family to counsel him.

The 57-year-old Stanley was in custody Thursday and not immediately available for comment. He's due in court in Allegan, Michigan.

The attorney general's office says records show Stanley engaged in similar conduct for decades.