Michigan executes search warrant on Detroit's IT office

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan's attorney general has executed a search warrant on the city of Detroit's information technology office.

A spokesman for the attorney general's office, Dan Olsen, confirmed the search warrant Friday to the Detroit Free Press but could not say what was taken or give details about an investigation.

City Corporation Counsel Lawrence Garcia said the city is "cooperating fully with the attorney general's investigation."

Last month, Detroit's inspector general said a group called Make Your Date enjoyed special treatment from City Hall and that Mayor Mike Duggan's chief of staff Alexis Wiley ordered the deletion of emails related to the nonprofit prenatal health program.

Duggan said the order to delete emails was a "mistake in judgment" by Wiley to protect junior staffers from possible records requests by a Duggan critic.