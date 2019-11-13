Massachusetts fire lieutenant dies battling house fire

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts fire lieutenant has died battling an early morning fire in a three-story home.

Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie says Lt. Jason Menard and his crew became trapped on the third-floor of the home after the fire was reported at about 1 a.m. Wednesday. Menard helped two members of his crew, including a probationary firefighter, escape but he could not escape himself.

Menard and three other firefighters were taken to the hospital. Menard was declared dead, one is in serious condition and two were treated and released.

Menard leaves behind a wife and three children.