Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes in Idaho

A large earthquake struck north of Boise, Idaho, Tuesday evening, with people across a large area reporting shaking.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A large earthquake struck north of Boise, Idaho, Tuesday evening, with people across a large area reporting shaking.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 6.5 temblor struck just before 5 p.m. It was centered 73 miles (118 kilometers) northeast of Meridian, Idaho.