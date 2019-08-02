List of missing in California's deadliest wildfire down to 1

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Only one person remains listed as missing from the deadliest wildfire in California history after deputies located an Oroville woman.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office said Friday that 47-year-old Wendy Carroll was aware she was considered missing but never contacted authorities to say she was safe because of possible legal issues.

The only person left unaccounted for from the 2018 Camp Fire is Sara Martinez-Fabila, although it's uncertain if she was in the area at the time of the fire.

The list of missing went well over 1,000 following the Nov. 8 fire, heightening fears of hundreds dead from the fast-moving fire that decimated Paradise. The fire killed 85 people.

Investigators blame the fire on faulty equipment owned by San Francisco utility Pacific Gas & Electric.