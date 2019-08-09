Lawsuit dropped in case stemming from harassment settlement

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's former House speaker has dropped a lawsuit demanding that a woman give back the $110,000 she received in a secret sexual harassment settlement involving them.

An attorney for ex-House Speaker Jeff Hoover and two other men announced Friday that his clients agreed to dismiss their lawsuit against the woman, a former Republican staffer.

The dismissal came as the woman's attorney prepared to argue for the lawsuit's dismissal in a court hearing in Lexington, Kentucky.

The woman's attorney, Gail Langendorf, says her client is pleased the suit was dropped and that she wants to move on with her life. The attorney representing Hoover and the two other men did not immediately return a phone call or email seeking comment.

The suit claimed the woman violated a confidentiality agreement.