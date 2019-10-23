Indiana attorney general also facing sex proposition claim

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's attorney general has started testifying at a hearing on claims that he drunkenly groped four women at a bar last year.

Attorney General Curtis Hill was called to the witness stand Wednesday at his lawyer discipline hearing on alleged professional misconduct. Earlier, another woman testified that he propositioned her for sex in late 2016 while she was an employee under him in the Elkhart County prosecutor's office.

Kathleen Bowers, a victims' advocate, said Hill leaned over her desk at the end of a conversation, telling her they should have sex "because it would be hot." Bowers says she refused but that Hill asked her again in March 2018.

Hill has disputed the groping allegations but hasn't yet addressed them or the sexual proposition claim in his testimony.