Investigator: Archdiocese meeting obligation in abuse crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — An independent investigator says a yearlong review has found that the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York is meeting its obligations in responding to the sexual abuse crisis.

Barbara Jones, a former federal judge, said Monday that work to convert paper documents into a computer database is vital in the ongoing effort.

The Manhattan-based archdiocese appointed Jones amid efforts to assure New York Catholics that it is serious about reform.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan said he was "very grateful and very relieved" to learn of the findings.

Dolan noted that church abuse survivors suffer deep wounds they may never get over.

However, he expressed hope that those who harbor mistrust can find it in their hearts to be thankful for the church's good-faith efforts to right past wrongs.