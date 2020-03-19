Grammy-winning artist Lecrae distributes wash stations

Atlanta (AP) — Grammy-winning hip hop recording artist Lecrae joined forces with non-profit organization Thursday to assemble and distribute portable hand-washing stations throughout Atlanta in areas with a high density of homeless people.

Lecrae Moore and volunteers with Love Beyond Walls assembled 15 wash stations, filled them with water and hand sanitizer and loaded them onto a truck for distribution.

Lecrae, winner of the Best Gospel Album Grammy award in 2013 for his album "Gravity," rolled up his sleeves and went to work early, his mind set on helping the less fortunate.

"I wanted to continue doing the same stuff that I have been doing just in any city I've lived in and that's just being close to the disenfranchised and the marginalized communities," Lecrae said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak