Georgia election officials deny evidence destruction

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for Georgia election officials are forcefully rejecting allegations that their clients destroyed evidence in a case challenging the state's outdated election system.

Election integrity advocates and Georgia voters sued in 2017, saying the voting machines Georgia has used since 2002 are unsecure and vulnerable to hacking. In a court filing Thursday, they said the state began destroying evidence within days of the suit's filing in 2017 and has continued to do so as the case moved forward.

Responding in a court filing Tuesday, lawyers for state election officials called those allegations "a desperate attempt to distract the Court and the public from the complete lack of evidence of an actual compromise of Georgia's election system."

They write that all of the evidence alleged to have been destroyed still exists.