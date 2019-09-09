For 9/11 families, mixed views on Trump-Taliban talks

Norma Molina, of San Antonio, Texas, leaves flowers by the names of firefighters from Engine 33 at the September 11 Memorial, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in New York. Her boyfriend Robert Edward Evans, a member of Engine 33, was killed in the north tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. less Norma Molina, of San Antonio, Texas, leaves flowers by the names of firefighters from Engine 33 at the September 11 Memorial, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in New York. Her boyfriend Robert Edward Evans, a member of ... more Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close For 9/11 families, mixed views on Trump-Taliban talks 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Sept. 11 victims' relatives are greeting the news of President Donald Trump's now-canceled plan for secret talks with Afghanistan's Taliban insurgents with mixed feelings.

Some said Monday that the timing this close to the 9/11 anniversary was unfortunate but the idea of talks worthwhile as a potential path toward ending Washington's longest war.

It began in 2001 when the U.S. went after the Taliban for harboring al-Qaida leader and 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden.

Jim Riches lost his son, Jimmy, a fellow firefighter.

Riches sees the Taliban as partially responsible for the deaths of 9/11 victims and other Americans, but he would like to the war to end.