Fast and Furious film 'F9' pushed back a year due to virus

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020 file photo, actor Vin Diesel holds up nine fingers as he attends the the Road to "Fast & Furious 9" Concert in Miami, Fla. Universal Pictures is moving back the release of the ninth Fast and Furious film by a year amid the coronavirus outbreak.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Universal Pictures is moving back the release of the ninth Fast and Furious film by a year amid the coronavirus outbreak. The studio on Thursday said that “F9” will now open on April 2, 2021. It had been previously scheduled to open on May 22, 2020.

The Fast and Furious movies are always big earners at the domestic and international box office and the absence of “F9” will impact the 2020 box office in a major way. The past two films have made over $1 billion. It is the first major summer movie to be delayed because of the outbreak.

Thursday also saw the postponement of “A Quiet Place II," and is just the latest film to be delayed because of concerns about the virus and public safety. The releases of the James Bond film “ No Time to Die ” and “ Peter Rabbit 2 ” were also postponed.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

