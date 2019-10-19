Exhibit on Jefferson's architecture weaves in slavery's role

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A new art exhibit explores Thomas Jefferson's highly influential architectural ideas and his vision for structures that symbolize liberty and democracy.

But the exhibit also strives to spotlight some of the enslaved workers who helped construct many of the buildings that Jefferson designed.

The exhibit opens Saturday at the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Virginia. The show offers another reckoning over the founding father's legacy and the role of enslaved Americans in U.S. history.

Exhibit curator Erik Neil says Jefferson envisioned buildings for a new republic, not old-world kings. The domes and columns in his designs purposefully recalled ancient Greece and Rome.

But he said it's impossible to talk about Jefferson without talking about the issue of slavery and race in America.