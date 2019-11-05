Dem aims for governorship in largely Republican Mississippi

Democratic nominee for governor, Attorney General Jim Hood, addresses business leaders at the Mississippi Economic Council's annual "Hobnob Mississippi," in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. The social event is hosted by the state chamber of commerce and is one of the last big political gatherings before the Nov. 5 elections.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood is trying to become the second Democratic governor in the Deep South as he faces Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves in the state's most competitive governor's race in years.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both traveled to Mississippi to campaign for Reeves in the closing days before Tuesday's election.

Hood, Reeves and two lesser-known candidates are on the ballot. The winner will succeed Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who is limited by law to two terms.

Democrats see Hood as their strongest nominee in a nearly a generation in a conservative state where Republicans have held the governorship for 24 of the past 28 years.

Louisiana's Democratic governor is in a Nov. 16 runoff as he seeks a second term.