Company settles lawsuits over Missouri duck boat that sank

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A company that owns a duck boat that sank on a Missouri lake last summer, killing 17 people, said that it has settled or is in the process of settling more than half of the lawsuits it faces.

KYTV reports that Ripley Entertainment made the disclosure in documents filed this month in federal court. The settled lawsuits include many stemming from the deaths of nine members of an Indiana family.

Ripley Entertainment said in a statement that the settlements demonstrate the company's "continuing commitment to work with the victims and families." The company says it won't discuss details of the settlements out of "respect for the privacy of the families."

The company suspended operation of the boats after the sinking. Three of its employees face federal charges, including the captain.