College students take aim at Atlanta's Henry Grady statue

Some Georgia State University students are demanding that Atlanta's mayor remove a prominent statue of Henry Grady from downtown Grady was a newspaper editor who advocate, seen Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Atlanta. Grady was a newspaper editor who advocated for a "New South" after the Civil War, but the students say he was a racist. less Some Georgia State University students are demanding that Atlanta's mayor remove a prominent statue of Henry Grady from downtown Grady was a newspaper editor who advocate, seen Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in ... more Photo: Jeff Martin, AP Photo: Jeff Martin, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close College students take aim at Atlanta's Henry Grady statue 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia State University students are demanding that Atlanta's mayor remove a prominent statue of Henry Grady from downtown.

Grady was a 19th Century newspaper editor who advocated for a “New South” after the Civil War.

An editorial Tuesday signed by the student newspaper's board and other student groups calls Grady a racist.

They want the statue relocated to the Atlanta History Center, but if Georgia law won't allow that, they'll accept a new marker explaining Grady's beliefs.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms did not return calls and emails seeking comment.