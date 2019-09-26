Coal miners blocking rail shipments end protest

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) — A group of Kentucky coal miners blocking a shipment of coal to protest bounced paychecks is ending a standoff after two months.

Miners formerly employed by Blackjewel in Harlan County started the protest in early August when their checks bounced amid the company's bankruptcy.

WYMT-TV reports many of the miners have found other jobs or moved away. The news station reported Thursday that they were packing up tents and other items at the site of the protest.

Former Blackjewel miner Chris Rowe says he's happy to go home but "not really satisfied because we were unable to see it all through..."

Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy July 1. A lawyer for the miners said Thursday that they could go into mediation in federal court if there is no resolution to the bounced checks.