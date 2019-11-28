China summons US ambassador over Hong Kong bills

BEIJING (AP) — China has summoned U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad to “strongly protest” President Donald Trump’s signing of bills on Hong Kong human rights.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng told Branstad on Thursday that the move constituted “serious interference in China’s internal affairs and a serious violation of international law.”

Le called it a “nakedly hegemonic act.” He urged the U.S. to not implement the bill in order to prevent greater damage to U.S.-China relations.

China has repeatedly accused the U.S. and other Western countries of orchestrating the mass pro-democracy demonstrations that have roiled Hong Kong for six months.

The bills on Hong Kong were approved last week by near-unanimous consent in the House and Senate.