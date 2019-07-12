Charge dropped against mom whose child urinated in public

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A mother is no longer being prosecuted in Georgia for allowing her 3-year-old son to relieve himself in public.

WRDW reports a disorderly conduct charge was dropped Thursday against Brooke Johns in Augusta.

She had been driving in late March when her toddler son said he needed to use the restroom. They made it to a gas station but she realized he wasn't going to make it inside. The mom couldn't carry him due to being pregnant and weeks from giving birth, so she covered him as he urinated in the parking lot.

WRDW-TV reports a Richmond County deputy saw what happened and cited Johns. The citation sparked backlash on social media from parents.

The Beech Island, South Carolina, woman says, "I'm glad it's over with ... I can breathe."

___

