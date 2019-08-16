California leads latest lawsuit over Trump immigration rule

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California and three other states are filing the latest court challenge to new Trump administration rules blocking green cards for many immigrants who use Medicaid, food stamps, housing vouchers or other forms of public assistance.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says nearly half of Americans would be considered a public burden if the same standards were applied to U.S. citizens.

The lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco follows others this week including those by Washington and 12 other states.

All contest one of the Republican administration's most aggressive moves to restrict legal immigration.

The rules set to take effect in October would broaden a range of programs that can disqualify immigrants from legal status if they are deemed to be a burden to the United States.