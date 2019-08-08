3 killed when small plane crashes in backyard of home

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (AP) — A small plane has crashed in the backyard of an eastern Pennsylvania home, killing three people aboard the aircraft.

The single-engine plane went down around 6:20 a.m. Thursday in Willow Grove, shortly after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. It wasn't immediately known where it was headed.

Upper Moreland Police Chief Michael Murphy says the plane hit several trees before it finally came to rest. He said everyone aboard the plane was killed.

The Federal Aviation Administration said three people died in the crash. No one on the ground was injured, and no homes or property were damaged.

Officials say the pilot reported a problem shortly after takeoff, but further details were not disclosed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The town is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.