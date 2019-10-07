ACLU files suit on behalf of pregnant LA dockworkers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that a dockworkers' union and a shipping trade group discriminate against pregnant day workers at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California filed the suit Monday on behalf of three women who are non-union dockworkers.

The legal action claims the women were denied promotions that would lead to union membership and full-time jobs, which can carry a six-figure salary.

The suit also alleges non-union pregnant and breast-feeding women were denied accommodations such as reassignment to clerical duties.

It names International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 13 and the Pacific Maritime Association.

Calls seeking comment from the union and the association were not immediately returned.

The Los Angeles and Long Beach facilities form the largest port complex is the nation.