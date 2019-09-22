A New York diocese filed for bankruptcy. Will others follow?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester was the first in New York to seek bankruptcy protection under the weight of new sexual misconduct lawsuits, but lawyers and church leaders say it may not be the last.

All eight of the state's dioceses face financial pressures under the state Child Victims Act. The law gives victims of child sex abuse a year to pursue even decades-old claims.

More than 400 cases have been brought against dioceses in the first month.

Representatives from the dioceses of Buffalo, Rockville Centre, Albany and Ogdensburg tell The Associated Press they haven't decided.

The Archdiocese of New York and the Diocese of Syracuse say they don't anticipate filing. The Diocese of Brooklyn says it's not considering bankruptcy.