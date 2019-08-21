3 indicted in immigration scam targeting overseas investors

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say three people face federal charges in California for allegedly defrauding foreign investors in a jobs program overseen by U.S. immigration officials.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Tuesday that Thomas Henderson, Cooper Lee and Kexing Hu have been indicted on wire fraud and conspiracy charges in the scam involving the EB-5 visa program.

Henderson is the founder and owner of the San Francisco Regional Center. Officials say he and his co-defendants raised more than $110 million from investors overseas who believed they were funding EB-5-related businesses sponsored by the regional center.

It wasn't known if they have attorneys.

Prosecutors say Henderson submitted false documents and diverted funds for other projects.

EB-5 allows foreign nationals to obtain green cards for permanent residency by investing in qualifying U.S. businesses.