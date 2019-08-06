10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. LOOKING FOR CLUES TO MASSACRES

Authorities in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio are scouring leads in a pair of weekend mass shootings that killed 31, trying to piece together the motives that led two young men to unleash violence on innocent people in crowded public places.

2. WHAT THE PRESIDENT SAID DIDN'T RALLY ALL

Donald Trump called for bipartisan solutions to the bloodshed but offered few details and faced pointed questions from Democrats about whether he had the moral authority to rally America against the spasm of violence and racism.

3. SEEKING SOLUTIONS

Facing pressure to take action after the latest mass shooting in the U.S., Ohio's Republican governor plans to outline his proposals designed to deal with gun violence and mental health.

4. WHAT IS LIKELY MISPLACED BLAME FOR SHOOTINGS

Some studies show a short-term increase in aggressive thoughts and feelings after playing video games, but nothing that rises to the level of violence.

5. WHERE THE ARMS RACE MAY SPEED UP

China says that it "will not stand idly by" and will take countermeasures if the U.S. deploys intermediate-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region, which Washington has said it plans to do within months.

6. A CLERGYMAN'S ABUSIVE METHODS

Disgraced ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick's letters provide visceral evidence of how he made young, vulnerable men feel special — and then allegedly took advantage of them, correspondence published by The AP shows.

7. KEEP THEM LOCKED UP

A prosecutor who helped lock up Charles Manson "family" members says the killers should never be released.

8. CARACAS FEELING THE HEAT

The Trump administration has frozen all Venezuelan government assets, placing Nicolás Maduro's socialist administration alongside a short list of adversaries from Cuba, North Korea, Syria and Iran that have been targeted by such aggressive U.S. actions.

9. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

The group behind a $1.4 billion telescope planned for Hawaii is applying for a permit to build in Spain as ongoing protests and a human blockade prevent them from starting construction on Mauna Kea, Hawaii's highest peak that some people consider sacred.

10. WHO HAS MORE SUPER BOWL WINS IN SIGHT?

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady agrees to a two-year, $70 million extension through 2021 that includes an $8 million raise in 2019.