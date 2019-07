1 killed, 4 injured when Alaska flight aborted on takeoff

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and four others were injured Friday morning when a floatplane's takeoff was aborted with seven people on board.

The incident occurred at the mouth of Tutka Bay south of Homer.

Homer Fire Chief Mark Kirko says one of the injured is in critical condition and was flown out of town for treatment.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver crashed under unknown circumstances on takeoff. Coast Guard Petty Officer Amanda Norcross, however, says the lodge manager reported the aircraft never left the water.

Norcross says a nearby vessel safely transported all on board to Homer, where they were met by emergency medics.

FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer says his agency and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.