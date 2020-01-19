Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

20-24-38-56-68, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(twenty, twenty-four, thirty-eight, fifty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $321 million

