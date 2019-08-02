Trump pick for national intelligence director is withdrawing

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his pick for national intelligence director has decided to withdraw from the running.

In a tweet Friday, Trump said Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas has decided to stay in Congress. Questions about Ratcliffe's experience have dogged him since Trump announced his candidacy five days ago.