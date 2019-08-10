The Latest: Families mourn mass shooting victims

Hannah Gliemann shields her candle from the wind during an Interfaith Vigil for El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio mass shooting victims hosted by the Jonesboro local group of the Arkansas Chapter of Moms Demand Action, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Craighead County Courthouse in Jonesboro, Ark. The vigil featured speakers from several religious and non-religious groups, a 100-seconds of silence, and the lighting of candles to honor the victims of gun violence across the United States.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on funerals for victims of recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

A man who died in the arms of his son in a mass shooting in Ohio is being remembered as a loving family man who painted houses and loved to fish and cook.

The funeral for 57-year-old Derrick Fudge was among several being held Saturday for people who died in mass shootings last weekend in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.

Investigators say a shooter opened fire in a Walmart store on Aug. 3, targeting Mexicans and killing 22 people. Less than 24 hours later, another gunman killed nine people in a popular Dayton nightlife area.

The Dayton Daily News reports that hundreds of mourners, including Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, attended Fudge's funeral at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton.

In El Paso, a requiem Mass was offered for 15-year-old Javier Amir Rodriguez, a high school sophomore and avid soccer player.

12:05 p.m.

Funerals are being held for some of the victims of mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.

Several funerals are set Saturday for victims in the attack in Dayton that killed nine people and left more than 30 injured.

In El Paso, a requiem Mass will be offered for 15-year-old Javier Amir Rodriguez. Jordan Anchondo, who died shielding her infant son from gunfire, will also be buried.

Investigators say a shooter opened fire in a Walmart store last Saturday, targeting Mexicans and killing 22 and injuring about two dozen people. Less than 24 hours later, another gunman killed nine and injured at least 30 people in a popular Dayton nightlife area.