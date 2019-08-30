Texas Gov. Abbott adds 8 counties to drought declaration

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has added eight counties to a disaster declaration because of ongoing drought in the state.

Abbott's office on Friday released a proclamation in which Abbott added Brooks, Nueces, Jim Wells and San Patricio counties in south Texas; Wilbarger and Wichita counties in northern Texas; and Briscoe and Castro counties in the Panhandle to a previous drought disaster declaration for seven counties.

The earlier declaration signed Aug. 23 includes Duval, Jim Hogg, Webb and Zapata counties in south Texas; and Hall, Randall, Swisher in the Panhandle.

The declaration says a lack of rain and the drought increase the threat of wildfire and threaten public health, property and the economy.

The proclamation suspends all laws and rules that "in any way prevent, hinder or delay necessary action" in dealing with drought conditions.