Texas GOP leaders enter custody battle over child's gender

DALLAS (AP) — Texas GOP leaders are weighing in on a custody battle over a 7-year-old child's gender identity after the case was shared widely on social media and conservative news sites.

Former spouses Anne Georgulas and Jeffrey Younger, who live in the Dallas area, have been embroiled in a legal dispute over the care of their children for years. But recently inaccurate stories about their child who was born a boy but whom the mother says identifies as a girl have circulated.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Thursday he's asked child welfare authorities to investigate possible child abuse against the child. Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Wednesday that the attorney general's office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services would look into the matter.