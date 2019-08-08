Tetra Technologies: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The oil and gas services company posted revenue of $288.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $281.5 million.

The company's shares closed at $1.40. A year ago, they were trading at $4.39.

